Youngstown murder case moves forward, pretrial set for suspects next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three murder suspects appeared before a judge Tuesday in Youngstown.

Jonnathen Figueroa, Alex New and Fred Nolasco were arraigned this morning in connection with the shooting death of 52-year-old Marion Bugdal.

Police found Bugdal’s body earlier this month in his fire-damaged home. He lived in the house with no running water, but refused to leave.

All three men are charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with firearm specifications.

Police say New was the triggerman and that Bugdal knew all three suspects.

Their pretrial is set for next week.

