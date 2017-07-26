Valley agency gives kids jump on learning

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Head Start Program in Trumbull County wants kids registered as soon as possible to get them ready for kindergarten.

Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) hosts the Head Start program to help get 3-5-year-old children the skills they need for elementary school.

The program was started in 1965 to provide early intervention for children to build skills that will be needed in kindergarten and elementary school. The cost of the program is about $7,800 and is free for families who meet poverty level guidelines.

“Our program makes a difference because we are able to start with babies and we are able to provide them a foundation for education,” said Assistant Director Toni Heller. “I enjoy being part of that, the foundation, the root for these children in these communities.”

Three years ago Head Start introduced its S.T.E.M. program. Heller said getting students introduced to math and science early makes it less intimidating.

“It is part of their everyday life. They are already prepared for this by the time they go to elementary school,” Heller said.

Todd Schnulo, TCAP’s S.T.E.M. manager, said at this young age when it comes to learning, kids have fun with it and soak up as much as they can.

“One of the main goals that we have for such young children is to introduce them to vocabulary that they have never heard before, different subjects they have never heard before, different subjects they’ve never heard before because children at this age, they are learning anyways. They are exploring all the time, and we just want to introduce them to the subjects and the vocabulary,” Schnulo said.

The Head Start director hopes to get even more kids enrolled this school year.

“We are a quality program. We have degreed teachers. We have staff that have been here for over 25 years. We know that what we are doing and we want parents to register their children so they can come here and get a quality education,” Diegan said.

TCAP is hosting a registration event next Wednesday, August 2 at the Niles location, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.