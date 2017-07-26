Boardman crime activity: Woman victimized by local jury duty scam

Wednesday, July 19

12:24 a.m. – 6600 block of Glendale Ave., a man was hit in the head with a hammer during a cookout. He was taken to the hospital for a possible concussion. Police said people at the party refused to give a statement on what happened and didn’t speak fluent English.

Friday, July 21

8:00 a.m. – 100 block of Shadyside Dr., police were called to investigate multiple thefts from cars in the Newport Glen neighborhood. Police said money, a phone charger and a saw were taken from the vehicles. On Jennette Drive, two vehicles were stolen from a driveway. A key had been left in one of the vehicles that was taken.

9:40 a.m. – 7300 block of Market St., police were called to the parking lot of JoAnn Fabric for a man who was slumped over the steering wheel of a car. Police said the man had small pupils and was sweating. A wooden “smoking device” and package of “Blueberry Mr. Kosh” was found inside his pocket. The package said, “This product is not to be burned or smoked and is not for human consumption. This product does not contain any banned substances.” The man told police that he was a truck driver and pulled over to take a nap, according to a police report. The item in his pocket was taken for testing.

4:25 p.m. – 700 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Thomas A. Mclelland, 61, arrested and charged with OVI, hit skip, and assured clear distance. Police were called to an accident near Dunkin’ Donuts in which the driver involved left the scene. Police stopped a car with damage in the parking lot of Toys ‘R Us and the driver, Mclelland, admitted that he was involved in the accident but believed he exchanged information with the other driver, according to a police report. Police said Mclelland admitted to having two drinks and had a blood-alcohol concentration of .224, above the legal limit of .08.

Saturday, July 22

6:34 p.m. – location redacted from report, Terry Marks, 53, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman accused Marks of throwing a dinner plate at her face, hitting her nose, during an argument. Marks told police that the woman “was crazy” and scratched him and broke his glasses. Police said he changed his story after they found his glasses undamaged.

Sunday, July 23

3:08 a.m. – 3900 block of Sylvia Ln., Michael West, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest. A caller told police that a man hit her window and then was running up and down the street without a shirt on. When police arrived, they found West pacing back and forth. According to a police report, West approached the officers and screamed, “Shoot me!” Officers chased West and hit him with a taser, according to the report. Police said he punched officers during the fight.

1:42 p.m. – 7300 block of California Ave., police were called to the parking lot of Bob Evans after a report of gun shots in the parking lot. Police found a woman dead from a gunshot wound and determined that she killed herself.

8:57 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Stephen Ault, 61, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and intimidation of a public servant. Police reported finding Ault sitting behind the fuel pumps at the Boardman Police Department. He told police that he was walking to buy more beer and thought there was a bathroom in the field behind him, according to a police report. Police said Ault was intoxicated and has been cited for public intoxication in the past. While an officer was taking him home, Ault asked the officer to take him to get beer first and then began yelling and punching the window of a police cruiser, according to a police report. At one point, police said Ault threatened to beat up the officer.

Monday, July 24

4:00 p.m. – 300 block of Tudor Lane, a 74-year-old woman fell victim to a jury duty scam. She told police that she was contacted by a person, claiming to be a sergeant for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. She said that person told her she failed to appear for jury duty and owed a fine of $1,247 or she would be jailed. The woman purchased prepaid cards and gave the caller numbers for those cards. Police said the caller has a voicemail set up, saying they’re from the Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, July 25

2:45 a.m. – 7600 block of South Ave., police were called to the Lanai Lounge for a fight in the parking lot. Witnesses said a man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, tried fighting several people at the bar. An employee taped the man’s hands up until officers arrived so he couldn’t punch anyone, according to a police report. Police said as the man was taken to the hospital on a gurney, he kept swinging punches into the air.

8:32 a.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., a man reported that his motorized wheelchair was stolen from his driveway overnight.

9:30 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Stacey Dunlap, 42, of Struthers, arrested on a theft warrant. Police said Dunlap stole a television from Walmart and was believed to be involved in other thefts.

Wednesday, July 26

2:27 a.m. – South Avenue near Windham Court, David M. Perham, 56, charged with open container after a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

