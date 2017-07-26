Browns’ Garrett healthy, ready for training camp

Garrett was limited by a sprained ankle during his junior season at Texas A&M, but he was still one of the nation's best pass rushers.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns Football

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has fully recovered from a foot sprain and is ready for training camp.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Garrett suffered a left lateral foot sprain during minicamp in June. He was placed in a walking boot and there was some concern that he might be sidelined for an extensive period.

However, coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that Garrett is “totally healthy” and will be on the field when camp opens Thursday. Garrett will be monitored during practices and it’s possible he could be kept out of some drills.

Garrett was limited by a sprained ankle during his junior season at Texas A&M, but he was still one of the nation’s best pass rushers.

Also, Jackson said Cody Kessler will begin camp as the first-team quarterback. Kessler, who started eight games a rookie in 2016, will compete with Brock Osweiler and rookie DeShone Kizer for the starting job.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s