NILES, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Niles Police were called to a house on Summerberry Lane Wednesday after someone found a pipe bomb inside.

A bank had foreclosed on the property and a cleaning crew was inside.

The crew took it out of the home and pulled the fuse, then called police.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and was able to diffuse the bomb

There’s no word yet on whether police will charge the previous owners.