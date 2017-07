YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted of raping two minors heard his jail sentence Wednesday.

Tshombe Miller, 33, was found guilty of rape and gross sexual imposition. He faces four life sentences plus 49 years.

Miller pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of rape in July of 2016.

Prosecutors said he raped two girls over a period of time.

Miller was convicted of gross sexual imposition in an unrelated case involving another victim and is a registered sex offender.