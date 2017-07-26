Dorothy Ruth (Sobeck) Mizner Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Dorothy Ruth Mizner, 92, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy was born on September 28, 1924 to John E. and Mary F. (Gaydos) Sobeck in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

On July 25, 1945 she married her husband, the late, Donald L. Mizner, who passed away July 24, 2007.

Dorothy was a homemaker.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, previously Calvary Lutheran Church, for over 60 years. Dorothy was active in church as a Sunday school teacher and volunteer in her earlier years.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery, cooking, baking, writing letters, word search puzzles, watching her backyard birds and feeding her backyard chipmunks and squirrels.

Dorothy is survived by her son, David R. Mizner; sister-in-law, Alice Gabany; many nieces and nephews, also many grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by father, John E. Sobeck; mother, Mary F. Sobeck; husband, Donald L. Mizner; son, Donald J. Mizner; three brothers and two sisters.

Friends may call Friday, July 28, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to the time of services on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Christ Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017, 10:00 a.m. in Christ Lutheran Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Rev. Michael Lozano, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Committal services and burial will take place in Mount Washington Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



