Encarnacion’s slam sends Indians past Angels 11-7 in 11

Bradley Zimmer also hit a grand slam in Cleveland's seven-run second

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Progressive Field home of Cleveland Indians baseball.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Edwin Encarnacion hit a grand slam in the 11th inning as the Cleveland Indians, who wasted a seven-run lead, beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-7 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Encarncion’s shot into the left-field bleachers off Bud Norris capped a strange night for the Indians, who led 7-0 after two innings.

But Cleveland couldn’t do anything until the 11th, which began with rookie Bradley Zimmer drawing a leadoff walk and stealing second. Zimmer, who hit a grand slam in Cleveland’s seven-run second, moved up when Norris unleashed a wild pitch while walking Francisco Lindor.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia then walked Michael Brantley and pulled in a fifth infielder before Encarnacion drove Norris’ first pitch into the stands.

When he reached the plate, Encarnacion was doused with water and talcum powder as the Indians celebrated their second walk-off win in four games.

