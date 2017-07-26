Girard police prefer manned speed cameras, despite Ohio court ruling

The Ohio law requiring an officer for speed cameras to be used dates back to December of 2014 but on Wednesday, the Court ruled it unconstitutional

By Published: Updated:
speed traffic camera

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court made catching speeding drivers easier but a local police department said it’s not making any changes.

On Wednesday, the Court said the law requiring an officer to be present while operating a speed camera is unconstitutional.

Ohio is one of 14 states, along with Washington D.C., that allow the use of speeding cameras.

The Ohio law requiring an officer for speed cameras to be used dates back to December of 2014. Some communities sued, saying the state was taking too much control.

This is the third time the law has been challenged.

But even with the new ruling, some local departments say they will still use officer-operated cameras.

Girard Police Chief John Norman said having officers in the community instead of just a camera can make a big difference.

“You get a real bad accident and that officer is seconds away because he’s running radar and he gets there and saves somebody’s life.”

Critics of the law say it improperly limits local control and costs too much money. A three-year traffic study was also required before the lone camera could be used.

“All that is is an unmanned box with a speed camera in it that issues tickets. The officer, I think, gives more validity to it,” Norman said.

He said Girard will continue with the manned cameras.

“We want everyone to know there is an officer out there and if you do get a ticket, it is a legitimate ticket.”

Girard has a history with traffic stops. In 2006, the city tried to put in a traffic camera system but was stopped after a lawsuit. Unmanned traffic cameras were banned back in 2015.

This will most likely be the end of the line for this ruling going any higher in court.

A spokesman for the Attorney General said the case could not be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court because it is only a state law. Lawmakers may now consider taking away state funding from cities that use unmanned cameras.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s