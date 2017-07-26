Mercer police say woman lied about her child being molested

Sandra Tetrick, 51, was charged with making false reports to law enforcement, false reports of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child

By Published:
Police investigation generic

Mercer, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville woman has been charged after police say she lied about her child being molested.

According to a police report, Sandra Tetrick, 51, was charged with making false reports to law enforcement, false reports of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Tetrick made numerous false statements and allegations of sexual abuse against the father of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

The child was subjected to multiple sexual assault exams interviews pertaining to the allegations, all of which were unfounded, the report stated.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s