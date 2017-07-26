Ohio’s high court strikes down traffic camera restrictions

The Ohio Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional restrictions that included requiring a police officer to be present

Drivers make their case in Girard traffic court after speed cameras catch them.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has again upheld cities’ use of traffic camera enforcement, striking down as unconstitutional legislative restrictions that included requiring a police officer to be present.

The justices voted 5-2 in a ruling Wednesday.

The city of Dayton had challenged a state law that took effect in 2015, saying it improperly limited local control and undercut camera enforcement that has made cities safer. Dayton and other cities said the law’s restrictions that also required a three-year traffic study made traffic cameras cost-prohibitive.

The state countered that the law is within the legislature’s powers as a “statewide and comprehensive” way to regulate enforcement of traffic.

Critics say cities use them to boost revenues while violating motorists’ rights.

The state’s highest court has twice previously ruled for cities on cameras.

