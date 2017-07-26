Orrin Elwood Kunkle Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Orrin Elwood Kunkle, 82, of Sebring went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, July 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born on August 28, 1934 in North Benton, Ohio to the late Orin Budd and Anna Beulah (Brendlinger) Kunkle.

Mr. Kunkle worked as a timekeeper for Transue & Williams.

He enjoyed drawing, gardening, flying, baking and loved to travel.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Erna (Holzinger) Kunkle whom he married April 9, 1960 of Sebring; daughter, Heidi (Jeffrey) Dalton of Alliance; two sons, Peter (Kathy) Kunkle of Kernersville, North Carolina and Michael Kunkle of Ashtabula. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Anna (Edward) Powers, Zach Dalton and Heidi (Josh) Tufte and two grandchildren, Cora Powers and Izabella Tufte.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Pine Lake Christian Church with Pastor Tom Palmer officiating.

Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

