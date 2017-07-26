Poland doctor to learn sentence for fatal boat crash on Berlin Reservoir



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland doctor will learn his sentence today for hitting and killing an Akron man in a fatal boat on the Berlin Reservoir.

It has been more than two years now since Dr. Joseph Yurich crashed his boat into another, killing Neal Brian Cuppett and injuring Bruce Lindamood.

Last week, Mahoning County Judge John Durkin found Yurich guilty of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the crash.

Judge Durkin said the state failed to prove the more serious charges against him, including that he was drunk at the time of the crash. He said every witness that testified said they saw no obvious signs of impairment.

In court, Yurich testified that the impact of the crash triggered memories of his time serving in Iraq and caused him to forget what happened until he got home.

Durkin said that story didn’t add up, however, pointing to Yurich’s previous claims that he struck a rock that night and needed to get his boat back home before it sank.

