Police: Man stole from Masury woman during yard work ruse

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Tuesday in what police say was a scheme to steal from a Masury woman.

Hubbard City Police picked up 37-year-old William Howard on a warrant for a burglary charge.

Police said on June 26, Howard was at a Masury woman’s home on Bedford Road.

The 80-year-old victim called police to report that her purse had been stolen from inside her house after her neighbor and another man offered to help her trim her plants. The purse was returned to her front porch a couple of weeks later, but cash and her credit card were missing.

Police said two unauthorized charges were made on her credit card — at a gas station in Farrell, Pa. and Game Stop in Hermitage.

Police said surveillance video from Game Stop showed Howard making purchases at the store, and the victim identified him as the man who had been at her home.

Howard admitted to using the stolen credit card but wouldn’t admit to stealing the purse, saying the neighbor was involved and received half of everything taken, according to a police report. That suspect hasn’t been charged yet.

Howard is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.