Portman votes down Obamacare repeal, says it would be ‘disastrous’

The Republican Ohio Senator sided with all of his Democratic colleagues Wednesday afternoon

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during an interview in Lebanon, Ohio. National environmental group the National Resources Defense Council has launched a $500,000 ad campaign against Portman in Ohio, claiming a federal budget amendment he introduced could undercut the enforceability of the federal Clean Air Act. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
(AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time this week, members of the U.S. Senate have stopped measures aimed at dismantling the American Care Act — better known as Obamacare.

Seven Republicans — including Ohio’s Rob Portman — sided with all of their Democratic colleagues Wednesday afternoon. A measure to simply repeal Obamacare — and then give lawmakers two years to come up with a replacement — fell short of the 60 votes needed for passage.

Portman spoke with WKBN by phone, saying 19 counties in Ohio already have no insurance companies providing coverage under the current system.

He said while he’s been pushing for a simultaneous repeal and replacement, that repeal alone would be “disastrous for the state.”

