Promoter, Covelli co-sponsoring military program for Zac Brown Band concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises and concert promoter JAC Live are co-sponsoring a program to provide admission to members of the military for the Zac Brown Band, scheduled to play at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium on August 24.

“Let Freedom Fly Forever” is an initiative which will recognize, honor and send past and present members of the military to Y Live, Youngstown’s first annual music event starring the Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band.

JAC Live has put together various packages that individuals and businesses can purchase to sponsor and send local military veterans to the concert.

Tickets sponsorships benefit the Student Veterans from Youngstown State University, and Columbiana County, Trumbull County and Mahoning Valley Veteran Services. Package information can be found at ylivemusic.com/groups.

“We are fortunate to live in a country that is comprised of so many patriots. It is in that spirit that we developed the ‘”Let Freedom Forever Fly” initiative. Taken from lyrics of Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried, we wanted to convey the essence of their song, which is essentially paying tribute to those who have selflessly served our country so that we may enjoy liberties both small and large,” said, Eric Ryan, President and CEO of JAC Live.

To kick-off the military initiative, Sam Covelli, President and CEO of Covelli Enterprises, is sponsoring 150 tickets for military personnel.

“We are honored to be able to provide our veterans with this once in a lifetime opportunity to see this amazing event in our hometown,” said Sam Covelli, owner of Covelli Enterprises. “We are so thankful for all that our Veterans have done for our country and are always excited to be able to show our appreciation to them.”

Congressman Tim Ryan is sponsoring 30 tickets for military personnel.

“Our active duty military personnel and veterans have sacrificed so much for our great nation. They have earned our reverence and support both abroad and here at home. The least we can do is find small ways to show our appreciation for their dedicated service. I am proud to participate in this initiative to help our troops and veterans enjoy the freedoms they bravely fought to secure,” Ryan said.