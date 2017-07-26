Rose A. Deak Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 28 at 12:00 Noon at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. for Rose A Deak, 96, who passed away on Wednesday, July 26.

Rose was born February 7, 1921 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Joseph and Anna Kenny.

She worked at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church Bingo with her husband, Frank.

She also enjoyed playing bingo, golfing, cake decorating and was a wonderful cook. If anyone needed anything, all they had to do is call and she was there for them. She also loved her two dogs, Ansel and Nikk.

Surviving are three daughters, Jean A. Ross of Youngstown, Jane M. Hornyak of Boardman and Betty Ann (Joel) Arner of Ravenna. She also leaves three grandchildren, Robert L. (Leighann) Ross, Christina Hornyak and Joseph T. Hornyak and one great-grandson, Mason Wiseman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank J. Deak whom she married in 1946 and two sisters, Mary L. Rektor and Clara Kenny who passed away at birth.

Friends will be received Friday, July 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio prior to services.

The family would like to thank Lorrayne and all the nurses and staff that work on the south unit at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.