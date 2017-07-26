Rose Marie Horne Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rose Marie Horne, 62, of Warren, died Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

She was born November 29, 1954 in Warren, the daughter of Arthur and Rosa Belle (King) Horne and had lived in the area all her life.

A member of First Baptist Church in Braceville, Rose Marie had served as a volunteer at Learning Express Day Care and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

A graduate of LaBrae High School, she had worked as a dietician at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Surviving are her son, Arthur O. (Amanda) Horne of Warren; three granddaughters, Rakayah Stewart, Shakirah Stewart and Ra’Niya Hall; a sister, Donna Jean Reaves Horne of Georgia and two brothers, Alvin (Lenora) and Gregory (Teresa) Horne, both of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a sister, Carolyn Horne and two brothers, George Edward and Dwight Horne.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31 at First Baptist Church, Braceville, with Rev. Heller officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31 at the funeral home.

Please visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Horne family.



