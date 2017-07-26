Ruby M. Brown Obituary

July 26, 2017 Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ruby M. Brown, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born May 21, 1923, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Orvie and Bernice (Christen) Mercer.

On July 22, 1955, Ruby married Orien Brown. They shared over 62 years of marriage and many happy memories.

She was a graduate of Salem High School.

She was a homemaker, worked part time at Dick Adgate Florist and attended St. John Lutheran Church.

Ruby’s memory will be carried on by her loving husband, Orien Brown of Warren, Ohio; two sons, James Earl (Donna) Roof of Fort Myers, Florida and Lee Otto (Heather) Brown of Munroe Falls, Ohio; sister, Beverly (Roy) Yeager of Howland, Ohio; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Pancake and brother, Ray Mercer.

In accordance with Ruby’s wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.


