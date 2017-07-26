Storm Team 27: Comfortable summer weather

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Low humidity and sunny skies. Our weather will stay dry through early Thursday.

Look for the risk for a shower or thunderstorm to return Thursday through Friday.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the cooler middle to upper 70s!

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 83

Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62

