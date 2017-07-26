Storm Team 27: Sunny, dry, warm

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather is expected through the day today with low humidity and sunny skies. Our weather will stay dry through early Thursday.
Look for the risk for a shower or thunderstorm to return Thursday through Friday.
The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s!
FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 83
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 63
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 57
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62