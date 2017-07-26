Struthers officer hit by car following Trump event

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers officer was hit by a vehicle following President Donald Trump’s appearance at a veterans event in the city.

Detective Emma Brenoel was directing traffic about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elm and 5th streets when she was clipped by a car driven by a woman in her 60s. The driver never stopped.

Brenoel suffered an injury to her shoulder and was treated at the hospital.

Police are looking for the driver. The vehicle is a silver 2011-2014 Kia Sorento. The vehicle was last seen going west on Elm Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Struthers police at (330) 755-9849.