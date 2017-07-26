Trump crowd smaller than expected, but price tag is large

Dozens of police officers, sheriff deputies, and other law enforcement officials worked to keep the rally and protests safe

By Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a rally, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is no final number on how many people attended President Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday in Youngstown, but the number was less than expected, according to police.

Police were told about 20,000 people reserved tickets. The Covelli Centre seats about 7,000. There were areas set up outside for people who couldn’t fit indoors, but Chief Robin Lees said officers had the situation well in hand.

“We had a very manageable crowd. Something that would be similar to a sellout event at the Covelli Centre or something along those lines,” Lees said. “The officers there were very familiar with handling that type of traffic.”

Lees said there was very little trouble in getting people cleared out of the downtown area quickly after the event.

Dozens of police officers, sheriff deputies, and other law enforcement officials worked to keep the rally and protests safe, which adds up to a lot of overtime. In some cases, officers may choose to take time off instead.

Lees said the bill is going to be expensive but he’s not optimistic about getting paid.

“There will be a substantial bill and we will bill the campaign. I can tell you with the campaigns last year, we didn’t have a lot of luck getting paid,” Lees said.

Records show the city billed Republican and Democratic campaigns 11 times in 2016. Only the Republican National Committee paid the bill for the cost to send officers to Cleveland.

Campaigns and visits:

  • Trump 3/14/16 – not paid
  • Clinton 7/30/16 – not paid
  • RNC 7/20/16 – Paid
  • Hillary 8/2/16 – not paid
  • Trump 8/15/16 – not paid
  • Trump 9/5/16 – not paid
  • Joe Biden 9/1/16 – not paid
  • Chelsea Clinton 9/24/16 – not paid
  • Bill Clinton 10/5/16 – not paid
  • Eric Trump 11/2/16 – not paid
  • Bernie Sanders 11/3/16 – not paid

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s