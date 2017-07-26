Two Boardman officers injured in fight with suspect

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Boardman police officers had to be treated at the hospital and a suspect was tasered three times during an altercation that continued to escalate.

Police were called about 3 a.m. Sunday to the area of Sylvia Lane on reports of a man pounding on the windows of a house.

The caller told police that a man hit her window and then was running up and down the street without a shirt on.

When police arrived, they found Michael West, 20, of Boardman, pacing back and forth. According to a police report, West approached the officers and screamed, “Shoot me!”

Police say West charged the officers with his fists clenched but then took off, the report stated.

Police chased West on foot when they say he suddenly turned around and began charging them. Police say West ignored their commands for him to stop and was tased, collapsing to the ground.

The officer ordered West to roll over and stay on the ground, but he tried to get up and was tased again, the report stated. This time, he ripped the taser wires from his chest and took off again.

The officer chased West, caught with him and got into a physical altercation with him, using his department issued baton to strike West several times without effect. West punched the officer and the two exchanged several blows, the report stated.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist and both officers were kicked and punched by West, the report stated. The taser was used on West for a third time with no effect. During the altercation, a fourth taser attempt was made but hit one of the officers in the shoulder, causing extreme pain.

West was eventually restrained after several other officers were called to the scene.

In the end, one of the officers suffered several lacerations, neck and back pain, dizziness, and tightness in the chest. Another officer was treated for a knee injury.

West was also treated for injuries he sustained in the fight.

West told police at one point during the fight that he had taken LSD, the report stated.

West is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.