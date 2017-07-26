Veteran’s wheelchair stolen in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police officer and a local veteran’s group came through for another Valley veteran after his wheelchair was stolen.

Daniel Worstell was just getting up to head to the Veterans Administration clinic on Belmont Avenue Tuesday when he discovered his Red Pride Jet 3 motorized wheelchair was missing.

“My heart just sank,” Worstell said.

Worstell said when he came out that morning the wheelchair was gone but the lock wasn’t damaged.

“I don’t know how they figured out the combination, but they did,” Worstell said.

Detectives with the Boardman Police Department were at Worstell’s home Wednesday to find clues that may point them to who may have taken it.

“It is sad when your victim is someone who served our country like this. I have no words,” said Detective Phil Merlo.

Worstell has some medical issues, and it is hard for him to walk. The wheelchair was bought just a few weeks ago and is critical to his independence. While he’s in a bind now, Worstell didn’t have any harsh words for whoever took it.

“I don’t have a vindictive heart. I just hope that you need it more than I do,” Worstell said.

In a heartwarming turn of events later Wednesday, one of the Boardman detectives, who is also a veteran, reached out to AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers to see if they could help Worstell out, and they came through.

A loaner wheelchair was delivered to Worstell to use while police continue to look for the one that was stolen.

Worstell was very emotional and grateful for the generosity.