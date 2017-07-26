Virginia C. Barbush Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown for Virginia C. Barbush, 89, who passed away Wednesday, July 26.

She was born March 10, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Peter Gerst and Mary (Zwick) Gerst.

Virginia was a graduate of Chaney High School and attended YSU as a senior student.

She worked as an office manager at Passarelli Brothers and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She also belonged to Immaculate Heart of Mary Altar and Rosary Society, Kleber Avenue Card Club and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Senior Bowling League.

She loved bowling, playing cards, gambling, swimming and coordinated Immaculate Heart of Mary senior casino bus trips for many years.

Surviving are a son, John James Barbush (Beth) of Austintown; a daughter, Mary Beth Barbush-Kirila (Michael) of Canfield; four grandchildren, Nick (Brittany), Greg, Jake(Nicole) and Brandon and two great-grandchildren, Veda and Otto.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Raymond Barbush, whom she married January 21, 1960 and three sisters, Margaret Gerst, Leona Wierzba and Marion Gerst.

Friends will be received on Sunday, July 30 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. and on Monday, July 31 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.



Order Flowers Here