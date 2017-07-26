Waid leads experienced & explosive Girard offense

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been an uncharacteristic few seasons in Girard—which posted back to back losing seasons. But in 2017 the Indians are much more experienced with a chip on their shoulder, as they look to avoid 3-straight losing seasons for the first time in over 20 years.

“Everyone is saying we are a 3-7 team, this is girard, no,” Senior Wide Receiver Michael Belcik said. “I told Coach Pearson months ago, after last season, I said I want teams to fear the “red and black” again like it used to be, and that is what we are bringing this year.

Pat Pearson is back for this fourth season as head coach.

“I don’t think our record really tells the tale of our season, I think we were a really good team, young in some spots, in games late but just couldn’t finish,” he said.

The Indians explosive offense is led by Junior Quarterback Mark Waid.

“The past few years have been rough. We were real young, and we have taken our lumps. But those lumps and lumps have really motivated us and have pushed us to be better every single day,” said Waid.

During his sophomore campaign, Waid tossed for over 2,600 yards and ran for 725 yards on the ground with a total of 38 touchdowns. The Indians averaged over thirty points per game last Fall.

“It means nothing, because I not only have to repeat that, but I need to get better and better,” Waid said. “I keep pushing myself, and working harder and harder because last year is not going to cut it this year. I have to be 2 times, 3 times, 4 times better.”

“The thing about Mark…he has all the physical tools, but his leadership, his work ethic, his ability to understand things is what really sets him above a lot of other high school kids,” Pearson explained.

If Waid is to better those 2016 numbers in 2017, he will need another big year from his favorite target, Wide Receiver Michael Belcik. The senior led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches a year ago.

“He makes my job easy, he throws it there, i just have to get my hands up and catch the ball. he makes my job easy, he is a heck of a quarterback,” Belcik said.

The Indians kickoff the regular season on Thursday August 24 at home against Niles.