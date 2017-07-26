William N. Wooler Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Church for William N. Wooler, 68, of Youngstown, who passed away Wednesday evening, July 26.

William was born March 4, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late William and Betty Sweeney Wooler.

He attended St. Dominic School and a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

William started working for Youngstown Steel Door, then was a supervisor at Little Shopper. He received an insurance license and went to work for Western & Southern Life Insurance and retired as the Director of Environmental Services at Carrington South.

William was a member of St. Dominic Church and enjoyed golfing, bowling and reading.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Amy Lyn Wooler; grandson, C.J.; brother, Thomas; sister, Lynn and many lifelong friends.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Material tributes may be made in William’s memory to St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

