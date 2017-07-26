Woman reports diamond bracelet and $700 Saks gift card stolen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that a new diamond bracelet and a $700 gift card from Saks Fifth Avenue was stolen from her mail.

The woman said she ordered the $2,950 John Hardy bracelet from Saks Fifth Avenue along with a $700 gift card. She said the post office confirmed the package was scanned and delivered on her front porch at 9:26 a.m. on July 24. The woman checked her porch at 10:30 a.m. and the package was gone.

A young girl running on a path in Mill Creek Park found the packing slip from the package and returned it the woman. Her husband went over to the park and found the empty box covered in dirt with bite marks on it.