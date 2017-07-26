Youngstown State University police chase ends in crash, gas leak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase near Youngstown State University ended in a crash, which caused a gas leak in the area.

Police are blocking off the area near Walnut Street and Wood Avenue. A nearby daycare was evacuated while crews work to repair the line.

Police say they were chasing a suspect, accused of grabbing a woman inappropriately on campus. The suspect ran down an alley way, and an officer in a police cruiser tried to follow him, crashing into a building.

The force of the crash caused a gas line to rupture in the building.

The suspect has been arrested, but his name hasn’t been released yet. Police are still working to piece together the investigation.

WKBN is working to get more details from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for updates.