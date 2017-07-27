12-year-old thanks police for handling Youngstown Trump rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday’s rally for President Donald Trump made a really big impression on a 12-year old boy from Canfield.

Crescenzo Scheetz delivered six dozen cookies to Youngstown police. He was saying thank you for how they handled the large crowd.

Crescenzo was keeping a close eye on what was happening. The seventh grader noticed a few adults acting like kids, but what really influenced him was watching how police handled the people who were causing problems.

“I didn’t really expect any protesters to be inside the Covelli Centre, but when I got there I was really surprised and they handled it well. It made me feel safe,” Crescenzo said.

Police officers who greeted Crescenzo Thursday morning thanked him and said they will enjoy the cookies.