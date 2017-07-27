Austintown crime activity: Police say drunk man told them ‘just take me home’

Friday, July 21

9:09 p.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., Laurie Moss, 28, of South Carolina, arrested on a warrant. Police found Moss at Voodoo Lounge.

11:34 p.m. – 1900 block of S. Raccoon Road, John Majewski, 31, of Warren, charged disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police found Majewski lying in grass near the road at Nicolinni’s restaurant. According to a police report, he had trouble walking. They said Majewski told them he was very intoxicated and to “just take me home.” He couldn’t say how he got there, where he came from, or arrange a ride home, police said. After several minutes, Majewski gave police a family member’s phone number to arrange a pick-up.

Saturday, July 22

6:25 a.m. – Elmwood Ave. near S. Main St., Brandon Waugh, 28, of Warren, arrested on two warrants — one out of Niles and one out of Ashtabula County.

Tuesday, July 25

1:56 a.m. – 4200 block of New Rd., Mark Chebatoris, 31, arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence.

2:40 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and N. Anderson Ave., Wardell Prather, 37, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with resisting arrest; Timothy Liddell, 57, of Beechwood, cited for driving with a suspended license. Officers pulled Liddell over and learned his passenger, Prather, had an active arrest warrant out of Lawrence County. According to a police report, Prather ran from officers through backyards on Kleber Ave. They said he ignored instructions to stop and kept reaching for his waistband. Police tased Prather and he fell to the ground.

6:46 p.m. – 3800 block of Edinburgh Dr., Gloria Betts, 59, arrested on a warrant out of Boardman.

Wednesday, July 26

Kyle Christy, 36, of Austintown, arrested by U.S. Marshals. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in cocaine. Christy is accused of giving drugs to a Youngstown man who died of an overdose in April.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

