Bath salts, meth, LSD found during Boardman traffic stop

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman is facing drug charges after police say they discovered several drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over 25-year-old Julian Missioni about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for driving outside of marked lanes in front of the Shops at Boardman Park.

Missioni did not give permission for a search of his vehicle so officers called in a K-9, which alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle, according to a police report.

The report stated that officers found methamphetamine, LSD, bath salts, marijuana, and prescription pills in the car. Police said Missioni told them he sells drugs.

Missioni was arrested and charged with several counts of drug trafficking and drug possession.

