Bath salts, meth, LSD found during Boardman traffic stop

Boardman police said Julian Missioni told them he sells drugs

By Published: Updated:
Julian Missioni, charged with trafficking in drugs, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia in Boardman.
BOARDMAN: Arrested July 26 - Julian Missioni, 25, charged with several counts of drug trafficking and drug possession

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman is facing drug charges after police say they discovered several drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over 25-year-old Julian Missioni about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for driving outside of marked lanes in front of the Shops at Boardman Park.

Missioni did not give permission for a search of his vehicle so officers called in a K-9, which alerted to a smell of narcotics in the vehicle, according to a police report.

The report stated that officers found methamphetamine, LSD, bath salts, marijuana, and prescription pills in the car. Police said Missioni told them he sells drugs.

Missioni was arrested and charged with several counts of drug trafficking and drug possession.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s