Chipotle to open drive-thru window at Ohio location

DENVER, CO (WCMH) — Chipotle will be testing a drive-thru window at an unidentified Ohio location, according to Food & Wine magazine.

“We need to evolve the Chipotle experience,” CMO Mark Crumpacker recently told investors on a call, according to Business Insider.

However, Chipotle is avoiding the term drive-thru window but instead will refer to it as a “vehicular pickup window.”

The announcement is just another way of Chipotle attempting to win back customers, after recent reports of another norovirus outbreak at one of its Virginia restaurants.

Last month, the chain said it is testing out queso on its menu and Business Insider reports it will be available at 350 restaurants around the country starting in August and nationwide by September.