Haldane P. Marts Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Haldane P. Marts, age 91, passed away Thursday morning, July 27, 2017, at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

Born July 20, 1926, in Export, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Edgar and Estella (Parfitt) Marts.

Haldane was a 1944 graduate of Franklin Regional High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Bon Homme Richard in the Pacific during World War II.

After his discharge, he attended Slippery Rock University, where he graduated with dual degrees in biology and health and physical education.

Later he attended the University of Pittsburgh, earning master’s degrees in history and education.

He held high-school teaching and football-coaching positions in Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Ridgway, Pennsylvania and Greenville, where he moved in 1956.

He traveled throughout northwestern Pennsylvania representing Macmillan Books, a publisher of educational books, before joining the administration at Reynolds High School in Transfer as an assistant principal in 1966.

Later he served as principal, before becoming a curriculum director for the district.

In 1976, he worked as a truck driver for Werner Co. in Greenville, where he remained until his retirement in 1988.

He was an avid bicyclist, golfer, bowler and softball player. He also loved music and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and cooking.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy S. Marts; his sister, Lorraine Pederson of Naples, Florida; two daughters, Wendy M. Horning and her husband, Tim, of Saegertown, Pennsylvania and Jill M. Lodwig and her husband, Richard, of Albany, California; four stepchildren, David Simpson of Irvine, California, Ann Gilbert of Helena, Montana, Janet Simpson of Long Beach, California and Carolyn Theriault of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Kyle Fredericks of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jason Fredericks of Indianapolis, Indiana and Andrew Lodwig, of Fort Collins, Colorado; four stepgrandchildren, Metta Gilbert of Boulder, Colorado, Malcom Gilbert of Helena, Montana, Austin Theriault of Humbolt County, California and Rachael Theriault of San Diego, California.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in the Rust Pavilion at St. Paul’s, with Rev. Julia Fraser, Chaplain of St. Paul’s, officiating.

The family invites all in attendance to join for a reception immediately following, also in the Rust Pavilion.

Inurnment will be private in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S Main Street, Greenville.



