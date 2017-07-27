Harry E. “Butch” Koch Obituary

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Harry E. “Butch” Koch of Pulaski Township passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, July 27, 2017, in his residence. He was 72.

Butch was born August 3, 1944, in New Castle, a son of Wallace L. and Thelma (Evans) Koch.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Shenango High School in 1962.

Butch retired in 2010 from GDS Trucking, Akron, Ohio, concluding a 40-year career as a commercial truck driver.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge 69, New Castle.

Butch loved to spend time outdoors, particularly landscaping or cutting his grass. He also enjoyed attended classic or antique car shows and working on his truck. Butch loved his family, especially his three grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them.

Surviving are his wife of more than 41 years, the former Deborah Cameron, whom he married May 7, 1976; a daughter, Ashley Crawford and her husband, Jason, Beaver; his father, Wallace L. Koch, Ellwood City; two sisters, Cindy Taylor, Niles, Ohio and Linda Layton, Clearwater, Florida; three grandchildren, Brandon Koch, Addison Crawford and Nolan Crawford and numerous nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his mother.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29, in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in the funeral home, with Rev. Travis Richendrfer, pastor of Lighthouse Assembly of God, Ellwood City, officiating.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 31 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.