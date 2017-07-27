House fire lights up south side of Youngstown

A cause hasn't been determined

By Published:
Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters worked early Thursday morning to keep a fire under control on the city’s south side.

Flames broke out about 4:30 a.m. at a house on Ayers Street.

Heavy flames and smoke poured from the structure as crews arrived. The fire was so intense that a utility pole across the street caught fire.

Crews worked to keep flames from reaching other buildings.

Firefighters on the scene said they think the house is vacant.

A cause hasn’t been determined. The building is likely a total loss.

 

