House fire lights up south side of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters worked early Thursday morning to keep a fire under control on the city’s south side.

Flames broke out about 4:30 a.m. at a house on Ayers Street.

Heavy flames and smoke poured from the structure as crews arrived. The fire was so intense that a utility pole across the street caught fire.

Crews worked to keep flames from reaching other buildings.

Firefighters on the scene said they think the house is vacant.

A cause hasn’t been determined. The building is likely a total loss.