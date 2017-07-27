Indiana officer shot during police call, sent to hospital



HOMECROFT, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer has been shot in a residential area of Marion County, in central Indiana.

Witnesses told 24-Hour News 8 in Indianapolis that police responded to a crash at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive when shots were fired.

A car was left upside-down in a yard off Madison Avenue. Another witness said he heard around 20 shots after the car turned over.

A Southport Police Department officer was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after the shooting, Lt. Danny Marlett said. Southport is located a few blocks southeast of the intersection.

A second person was loaded into an ambulance at the scene but no information was immediately available about them.

Marlett could not provide information about any suspects in custody.

Some neighbors said they know the officer who was shot, as he frequently patrols their neighborhood.

Police initially were dispatched to a property damage accident call at 2:07 p.m. Thursday at Maynard Drive and Orinoco Avenue, a few blocks west of Madison Avenue. At 2:38 p.m., a personal injury accident was reported at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive.

Madison Avenue is closed in the area.

Homecroft has 745 residents and Southport has 1,750 residents, according to Stats Indiana.

