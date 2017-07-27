John “Jack” Gibert Faust Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – John “Jack” Gilbert Faust, 82, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born August 11, 1934, in Champion, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry Blair and Ethel (Smith) Faust.

Jack was a graduate of Ramsey High School and retired in 1997 from Copperweld Steel, after 42 years of service.

He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and metal detecting. Jack was an honest and hardworking man.

He attended Braceville Christian Church and also belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Warren.

Jack’s loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Janet Faust of Cortland, Ohio; two daughters, Karla (Michael) Kakias of Stow, Ohio and Brenda (Joseph) Mazanetz of Newton Falls, Ohio; brother, Earl (Carlotta) Faust of Charleston, South Carolina; two sisters, Shirley (Robert) Keto of Streetsboro, Ohio and Dawn Hodgekiss of Champion, Pennsylvania; his beloved grandsons that called him “Pappy Jack”, James “Jay” (Tara) Kakias of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Aaron Mazanetz of Newton Falls, Ohio, Michael Kakias of Cary, North Carolina and Jonathan Mazanetz of Lakewood, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial service will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Braceville Christian Church, 4387 Church Street SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444, in his memory.



