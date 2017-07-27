Leetonia man charged with unlawful sex with an underage girl

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing criminal charges, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Kameron Hawkins, 19, of Leetonia, was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday.

A woman brought the 14-year-old girl to the police station after learning that the two had sex in a mobile home park in Goshen Township, according to the police department. Police said the girl admitted that she consented to sexual activity with Hawkins on multiple occasions, a report said.

Hawkins was scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Thursday.

Police are still investigating and say additional charges may be pending.