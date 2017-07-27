Leetonia man charged with unlawful sex with an underage girl

Kameron Hawkins, 19, is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

By Published:
Kameron Hawkins, charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Goshen Township.

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing criminal charges, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Kameron Hawkins, 19, of Leetonia, was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Wednesday.

A woman brought the 14-year-old girl to the police station after learning that the two had sex in a mobile home park in Goshen Township, according to the police department. Police said the girl admitted that she consented to sexual activity with Hawkins on multiple occasions, a report said.

Hawkins was scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Thursday.

Police are still investigating and say additional charges may be pending.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s