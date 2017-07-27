Mahoning County indictments: July 27, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 27, 2017:
Christopher Cornell: Assault and domestic violence
Mandy M. Spahr: Felonious assault and domestic violence
James Gadd: Violation of a protection order
Tyler J. Keltz: Endangering children, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia
Roy K. Williams: Failure to register
Isaac Badea: Failure to comply
Raymond Hammond: Failure to comply, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and two counts of having weapons while under disability,
Alonda James and Tony Ranalli: Tampering with evidence, aggravated menacing, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premise and two counts of criminal damaging or endangering
Robert Jones: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and carrying concealed weapons
Jontae Revere: Two counts of felonious assault
Eric Wallace: Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI
Connor N. Johnquest: Misuse of credit cards
Justin Sudimak: Failure to verify address
Joseph M. Mullins: Burglary
Eryck Fletcher: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Frank Tondo, III: Domestic violence
Troy Chico Adkins: Two counts of assault and three counts of harassment with a bodily substance
Denise A. Kriebel: 16 counts of illegal processing of drug documents
William C. Panick, Jr.: Two counts of theft of drugs
Russell U. Sullivan: Nonsupport of dependents
William Boykin, Sr.: Nonsupport of dependents
Clemale A. Bills, Jr.: Nonsupport of dependents
Willie Smith: Nonsupport of dependents
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
