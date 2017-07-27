Mahoning County indictments: July 27, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 27, 2017:

Christopher Cornell: Assault and domestic violence

Mandy M. Spahr: Felonious assault and domestic violence

James Gadd: Violation of a protection order

Tyler J. Keltz: Endangering children, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia

Roy K. Williams: Failure to register

Isaac Badea: Failure to comply

Raymond Hammond: Failure to comply, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and two counts of having weapons while under disability,

Alonda James and Tony Ranalli: Tampering with evidence, aggravated menacing, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premise and two counts of criminal damaging or endangering

Robert Jones: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and carrying concealed weapons

Jontae Revere: Two counts of felonious assault

Eric Wallace: Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI

Connor N. Johnquest: Misuse of credit cards

Justin Sudimak: Failure to verify address

Joseph M. Mullins: Burglary

Eryck Fletcher: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Frank Tondo, III: Domestic violence

Troy Chico Adkins: Two counts of assault and three counts of harassment with a bodily substance

Denise A. Kriebel: 16 counts of illegal processing of drug documents

William C. Panick, Jr.: Two counts of theft of drugs

Russell U. Sullivan: Nonsupport of dependents

William Boykin, Sr.: Nonsupport of dependents

Clemale A. Bills, Jr.: Nonsupport of dependents

Willie Smith: Nonsupport of dependents

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.