Austintown man charged with giving fentanyl to Youngstown man who died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man has been charged in relation to the death of a man who investigators say overdosed on fentanyl in April.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Kyle Christy on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in cocaine.

Christy was arrested by U.S. Marshals, and he is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Christy is accused of giving drugs to 55-year-old Randie Steehler, of Youngstown. Investigators said Steehler overdosed on fentanyl at a bar on Mahoning Avenue on April 15.

The case was investigated by the Mahoning County Heroin Overdose Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

“Every overdose is a tragedy, and the people who put deadly drugs in the hands of those suffering from addiction should be held responsible for doing so,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine. “Those who choose to traffic drugs in Mahoning County should be on notice that this task force will aggressively pursue you should the drugs you provide cause an overdose death.”

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said the collaboration allows investigators to find those responsible for causing drug overdoses.

“I consider this in every way manslaughter,” he said.

In addition to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, the Mahoning County Heroin Overdose Task Force also includes representatives from the Austintown Police Department, Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, Mercy Health Police Department, New Middletown Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

WKBN is speaking with investigators about other suspects that the Task Force is targeting. We’ll have that part of the story on First News at 6 p.m.