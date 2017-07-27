Man and son in Youngstown hold robber at bay with hammer

Published:
Home invasion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and his son held a would-be robber at bay with a hammer until police arrived.

Police say the suspect broke into a house on Philadelphia Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

A man called 911 and told police that someone just walked into his house and that he and his son were holding him there with a hammer and knife.

The intruder was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not immediately known.

Youngstown police are investigating.

