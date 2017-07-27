Man killed on ride at Ohio State Fair just joined Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps says in a statement that Tyler Jarrell of Columbus had enlisted last Friday

By Published: Updated:
Tyler Jarrell

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The 18-year-old man killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

The U.S. Marine Corps says in a statement that Tyler Jarrell of Columbus had enlisted last Friday and was to begin basic training next summer.

Authorities say seven others, including four teenagers, were injured when the ride malfunctioned Wednesday evening. Some people were hit by debris.

Gov. John Kasich says it’s too early to speculate about what happened and is promising a thorough investigation.

The fair is open Thursday, but all the rides have been shut down and will go through another inspection.

Fairs in California, New Jersey and Canada have since closed similar rides.

WITNESS SAID SHE WAS NEXT IN LINE BEFORE FAIR ACCIDENT

GOV. KASICH SHUTS DOWN ALL OHIO STATE FAIR RIDES

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s