Mary “Josephine” Acierno Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Mary “Josephine” Acierno, 86, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 27 2017, at Autumn Hills Care Center in Niles, Ohio.

Josephine was born January 22, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Esposito) Iaderosa.

She was a graduate of East High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

After high school, she married her husband, Sam Acierno, on January 20, 1950 and started their family together.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in McDonald, Ohio. She sang in the church choir and was part of the Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed cooking, crafts and painting. She also was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Josephine will be deeply missed by her son, Joseph (Pamela) Acierno of Cortland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jensen and Noah; sisters, Muffie (Chuck) Burelli of Youngstown, Ohio and Ida Lucarelli of Lordstown, Ohio and a son-in-law, Dennis Mounts of McDonald, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Acierno, who passed away on May 14, 2010; a daughter, Karen A. Mounts; a son, Sam Acierno; a sister, Dora Fabry and two brother-in-laws, Steve Fabry and Al Lucarelli.

Funeral services for Josephine will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 North High Street Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Friends and family may visit from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. before the services on Monday, July 31, 2017 at the funeral home.

Friends and family may also send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.shaferwinanschapel.com



Order Flowers Here