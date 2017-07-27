New programs allow Purple Cat clients to work with bees, birds

Purple Cat said the new additions will help its clients have something unique to offer an employer

The non-profit organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its farm in Lowellville, celebrating two new additions to its facility. 

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a big day for the Purple Cat, which offers alternative day programs to adults with disabilities.

The farm now has an apiary and aviary.

On the farm, clients at the Purple Cat will be able to learn how to care for bees and birds.

Many of the clients want to learn vocational skills, and the Purple Cat said the new additions will help them have something unique to offer an employer.

“Everybody wants to make a paycheck, and you know, the traditional ways of getting jobs, they’re hard,” said Director Jimmy Sutman. “You can’t get a lot of numbers hired that way, so we’re trying to come up with plans — a little bit eccentric programming — but stuff that the community needs.”

The Purple Cat is located in Mahoning County and helps those with disabilities gain life skills.

For more information about its programs, go to www.bigpurplecat.com.

