Pamela D. Mazurkewiz Obituary

OIL CITY, Pennsylvania – Pamela D. Mazurkewiz, age 59, of Oil City and formerly of Greenville, passed away Thursday evening, July 27, 2017 in Select Medical Hospital, Erie, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on June 10 of this year.

She was born in Greenville on April 7, 1958 to James W. and Elsie (Whyte) Means.

She had attended Greenville Senior High School.

Pamela was a former member of Greenville Family Moose Center #276 and her interests included bead making, crafts, attending yard sales, her precious dogs, Luna and Louie and most of all, spending time with her granddaughter.

Pamela is survived by her daughter, Amanda L. Kuhn and her husband, David of Oil City; her fiance, Kurt May of Oil City; two sisters, Wendy McCartney and her husband Ronald and Shari Calvin, all of Greenville and a granddaughter, Cami Kuhn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Esther Means and an infant son, Kyle Mazurkewiz.

Cremation was chosen and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S Main Street, Greenville.



