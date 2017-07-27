Patricia Marie Brawdy Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Patricia Marie Brawdy, 83, formerly of Niles, joined her beloved husband of 45 years, Ted, on Thursday evening, July 27, 2017, at AustinWoods Nursing Center in Youngstown.

She was born May 15, 1934 in Braddock, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Vincent Ebbitt and Mary Lanowitz Ebbitt Nuzzo.

Patricia retired in 1983 from G.E. Trumbull Lamp in Warren, where she worked as a filament hand mounter for 20 years.

She had been a member of Howland Community Church, the Red Hat Society and the Sewing Guild of Niles.

Patricia loved traveling with her husband, sewing, making crafts and painting artwork and drawing. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her four children; one son, Theodore A. (Nina) Brawdy III of Niles and three daughters, Cheryl L. Tayala, Christine M. (Todd) Sechler and Candace E. (Daniel) Johnson all of Howland; eight grandchildren, Ted (Debbie) Brawdy, Kristy Larkins, Kevin (Kristen) Vanoverbeke, Nick Vanoverbeke, Curtis (Sarah) Brawdy, Dustin Dickerson, Lindsey (Frank) Walters and Spencer (Laura) Sechler and 11 great-grandchildren, Brittney, Matthew, Olivia, Zariah, Aubrey, Dillon, Lucas, Chase, Trenton, Alexis and Noah.

Her husband, Theodore Addison Brawdy, Jr., whom she married November 29, 1952 preceded her in death in 1997. Her son-in-law, Neil Tayala; two sisters, Bea Wilkerson and Marie Nuzzo and four brothers, Vincent, Edward and Raymond Ebbitt and Jim Nuzzo, Jr. have also preceded in death.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, July 31, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service. Pastor Ron Starcher will officiate.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

