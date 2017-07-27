Poland/Canfield Softball advance to Little League World Series

The Poland/Canfield squad is one of ten teams from across the globe vying for the title as the best 13-14 year old softball team in the world

By Published:
softball generic

POLAND/CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland/Canfield 13-14 year old Softball Team has advanced to the Little League World Series. The event begins in Kirtland Washington this weekend.

After going undefeated in State and Regionals, the team is representing the Mahoning Valley, the state of Ohio and the mid-western region of the United States. They defeated the opposition 90-3 in seven games played in two previous tournaments.

The Poland/Canfield squad is one of ten teams from across the globe vying for the title as the best 13-14 year old softball team in the world.

The first game for Poland/Canfield is this Sunday, July 30th, at 9:00 AM (PST) against the team from Canada.

If the team advances to the championship, the game will be televised on ESPN at noon (PST) on Saturday, August 5th.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s