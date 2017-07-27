Poland/Canfield Softball advance to Little League World Series

POLAND/CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland/Canfield 13-14 year old Softball Team has advanced to the Little League World Series. The event begins in Kirtland Washington this weekend.

After going undefeated in State and Regionals, the team is representing the Mahoning Valley, the state of Ohio and the mid-western region of the United States. They defeated the opposition 90-3 in seven games played in two previous tournaments.



The Poland/Canfield squad is one of ten teams from across the globe vying for the title as the best 13-14 year old softball team in the world.

The first game for Poland/Canfield is this Sunday, July 30th, at 9:00 AM (PST) against the team from Canada.

If the team advances to the championship, the game will be televised on ESPN at noon (PST) on Saturday, August 5th.