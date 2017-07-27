Police say mom overdosed as kids were getting haircuts at Youngstown barber shop

A witness at the barber shop said the woman went to the bathroom right before she passed out

By Published:
police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown is facing drug possession and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed at a barber shop while her kids were getting their hair cut.

Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Brian’s Barber Shop on Mahoning Avenue after a woman was found unresponsive on a bench.

A person at the shop told police that  34-year-old Amanda Long came in to get her children’s hair cut and then went into the bathroom.

When she came out, the witnesses said she tripped over a sign and sat down on a bench where she passed out.

Paramedics were called and Long was revived with naloxone, the overdose reversal drug.

Police found crack cocaine, heroin and a crack pipe in Long’s purse, according to a police report.

When police told Long she would be charged with child endangering she said, “I don’t care, I don’t have custody of them anyway,” according to a police report.

The children were turned over to their grandfather.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s